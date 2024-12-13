Ghana has extradited a Nigerian national on the FBI’s most wanted list to the US to answer for fraud charges

The suspect, Abiola Kayode, was arrested in April 2023 in Ghana after a request by law enforcement in the US

Kayode’s extradition was announced in a statement by the District of Nebraska Attorney General’s office

Ghana has extradited a Nigerian national on the FBI’s most wanted list to the US to face charges.

The suspect, Abiola Kayode, a 37-year-old, was arrested in April 2023 in Ghana at the behest of US law enforcement.

Kayode is on the FBI’s Most Wanted Cyber Criminal List. Source: FBI.gov

The extradition was announced in a statement by the District of Nebraska Attorney General’s office.

Charges against Koyode date back to August 2019 in Omaha, Nebraska.

He has been accused of participating in a sophisticated business email compromise (BEC) scheme that allegedly defrauded businesses of over $6 million between January 2015 and September 2016

According to the indictment, Kayode and his accomplices impersonated high-ranking executives of various companies, using spoofed email accounts to deceive employees into executing unauthorised wire transfers.

The funds were then funnelled into bank accounts controlled by Kayode, often linked to romance scam victims.

Kayode made his initial court appearance on December 11, 2024.

Former Akufo-Addo appointee extradited to the US

In a similar incident, a former managing director of the Tema Oil Refinery, Asante Berko, was extradited to the US following corruption charges

Berko's extradition to the US followed cooperation between the UK, Interpol, and the US Marshals Service.

In April 2022, the US Security and Exchange Commission charged Berko with facilitating at least $4.5 million in bribes.

Berko was accused of paying at least $66,000 to Ghanaian MPs and was eventually arrested in the UK.

Samuel Inkoom fights fraud charges

YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars player Samuel Inkoom is fighting $3,500 visa fraud accusations.

Inkoom has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is on GH¢50,000 bail.

He was arrested on January 11, 2024, and reportedly admitted to the charges. He has also been trying to repay the money.

