Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has an unquestionable fashion sense, especially when she travels abroad

The celebrity mom has released more beautiful photos after her recent vacation to the United States of America

Some social media users commented on Tracey Boakye's unique street style in the viral photos

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has introduced a new fashion trend on Instagram.

The mother-of-three wore a stylish white and red striped maxi dress for her latest photoshoot, which has become the talk of town.

Tracey Boakye wore heavy makeup, long eyelashes, and perfectly defined eyebrows, enhancing her natural chocolate complexion.

Tracey Boakye looks classy in a maxi dress. Photo credit: @traceyboakye.

The fashion influencer Tracey Boakye wore a lustrous coloured hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulder.

Tracey Boakye completed her look with an expensive jewellery set while flaunting her designer bag on Instagram.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaians comment on Tracey Boakye's gorgeous outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

oforiblessing65 stated:

"Mummy, you look so good."

oforiblessing65 stated:

"I want to see you."

sylvania_2337 stated:

"The smile is infectious ❤️."

moda_st.Patrick stated:

"Beautiful 😍👌🏾."

mawuliefuawumey79 stated:

"Sure, dear🥰🥰🥰."

lilleszix stated:

"Landlady 😘."

brefolove stated:

"Yoo mati, but you look so awesome 👌."

nanies_beads_3 stated:

"Looking good."

akosuasarpomaa58 stated:

"You are soo nice 🤩❤️."

agnes.pokuaa.332 stated:

"Beautiful lady you look good."

kwesiellis stated:

"Pressure ❤️."

selina_aseiduaa stated:

"I love you more, my sister."

queenhelena_123 stated:

"Beautiful Yaa 😍❤️."

kinghassan6488 stated:

"You are very gorgeous, madam. I love you 😍."

bismarkasamoah15 stated:

"Super❤️."

adobeas__kente stated:

"Looking stunning 🥰🥰."

isaac.darlington.756859 stated:

"My beautiful friend with a beautiful smile 😍❤️."

Tracey Boakye spends her vacation in Manhattan

Tracey Boakye left nothing to the imagination as she modelled in a white top and black trousers styled with a colourful kimono.

She completed her look with expensive pink shoes that matched perfectly with her outfit.

Check out the photos below:

Tracey Boakye posts plush vacation photos online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tracey Boakye and her family, who went on a luxurious vacation in the United States of America.

The celebrity couple, Tracey Boakye and her husband Frank Badu-Ntiamoah, wore expensive designer outfits.

Some social media users commented on the lovely family photo that went viral on Instagram.

