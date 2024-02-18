Sacked Twitter Staff From Ghana Office Finally Get Pay-Off After Over Year

Twitter staff sacked from its Africa office in Accra have been finally paid off after over year of complaints

Elon Musk, who took over the company in 2022, embarked on a massive global cull of employees

X, previously known as Twitter, has paid off the staff it sacked in its African headquarters in Accra.

The payoff has come more than a year after they were laid off.

Most of them had worked for Twitter for only a few months when they were fired in November 2022.

They had threatened to take X to court for failing to pay the redundancy money they were owed.

Elon Musk, who took over the company in 2022, embarked on a massive global cull of employees, sacking more than 6,000 people.

The African staff, who were less than 20 personnel, had only just moved into X's new office in Accra.

They had been working from home for about eight months prior because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since buying Twitter, Musk has made radical changes that sparked fears for the future of the platform.

These included the firing of half the staff, the restoring ex-president Donald Trump's account and suspending those of several journalists.

Musk oversaw multiple rounds of layoffs at Twitter when he took over.

Possible new CEO for Twitter

Twitter boss Elon Musk previously said a new CEO might be running the online platform by the end of 2023.

Musk paid $44 billion for his favourite social media platform and leaving day-to-day operations would allow him to deflect criticism that he is neglecting his other companies.

These included car company Tesla, which's share price dropped massive since he took over Twitter.

Musk's takeover also saw a surge in racist or hateful tweets, drawing scrutiny from regulators and chasing away big advertisers, Twitter's primary source of revenue.

Source: YEN.com.gh