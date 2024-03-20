The National Communications Authority boss has suggested that telcos could compensate subscribers after the internet outage

Dr Joe Anokye noted that the Mobile Network Operators were independent and would have to make a proposal

Damage to undersea data cables is reported to have caused the widespread disruption to internet services

National Communications Authority Director General Dr Joe Anokye expects Mobile Network Operators to offer compensation to subscribers following the recent internet disruptions.

Anokye, however, said the operators would have to make a proposal the authority can consider.

Damage to undersea data cables caused the widespread disruption to internet services.

He stressed that the Mobile Network Operators were independent.

Anokye told Citi News a discussion was ongoing concerning compensation. He noted that Telecel, for example, was looking into compensating subscribers.

“That discussion is currently ongoing. In fact, the message that I received from Telecel this morning said they are looking into that. So, I expect that the MNOs will have to, but each MNO is independent.”

“They will have to make that decision. And then NCA will look at their decision and then, hopefully, it will depend on the decision that can come from them.”

Internet outage in Ghana

Damage to undersea cables caused the widespread disruption to internet services in Ghana and other parts of Africa.

The disruption extended to South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, the Ivory Coast, Liberia, Cameroon, and Benin.

In Ghana, citizens were unable to access essential internet services and social media.

Bank transfers and mobile money transactions were also reported to be affected.

Banks in Ghana have offered assurances to stakeholders for the disruption in internet banking service following the internet outage.

The National Communications Authority indicated that repairing the damaged cables could take over five weeks.

The government said satellite internet firms will soon get operational licenses to provide alternatives.

Banks assure customers after Internet outage

YEN.com.gh reported that banks in Ghana offered assurances to stakeholders for the disruption in internet banking service following the internet outage.

The Ghana Association of Bankers confirmed that the outage has affected digital service delivery.

The association assured that it would continue to work with internet service providers to resolve the problem.

