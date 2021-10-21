Meet Dr. Ali AlSaqoby: The super model by looks and dentist by profession

Dr Ali Alsaqoby has gradually become a known figure following his tag as 'Jack of all trades'

Aside having the looks of a model, he spends his day in a hospital as a dentist

He also doubles as a football freestyling artiste author and lifestyle influencer

Despite being a man of incredible talents, he still decided to be the hardest worker in the room in order for his achievements to be a source of inspiration for the youth.

Success is not in what you have, but who you really are. The great quote has added so much meaning to the life of numerous successful people.

Dr Ali Alsaqoby is one of those very few people in the world who has been blessed with all luxuries in his life and is one of the very few people who are ready to accept the fact that they are very privileged with talents.

Dr. Ali AlSaqoby. Source: Instagram/dralials

Source: Instagram

Despite being extremely talented he still decided to be the hardest worker in the room in order for his achievements to overshadow any luxuries given to him since birth and be a source of inspiration for the youth as he is today.

Dr Ali AlSaqoby is known to be a man of multiple talents, and with significant hard work and will to make his country proud, he managed to create a mark as a soccer freestyle athlete, dentist, author, entrepreneur, sports developer, and lifestyle influencer among many other fields that require full attention to manage, let alone create notable achievements within it.

What makes Dr. Ali AlSaqoby story compelling is the fact that the renowned Kuwaiti dentist is a fantastic soccer freestyler: a person who participates in a sport that focuses on soccer abilities and tricks.

Ali’s football journey started while he was studying in school. It was really hard for him to sleep without playing for a single day.

He has represented Kuwait in many soccer freestyle championships , and managed to pass the qualification round and rank as one of the top in the world at the Abu Dhabi world championships.

Due to his very well-known achievements as a doctor and his massive contribution toward uplifting the standard of football in Kuwait as a pioneer within the sport.

The World Football Freestyle Association has named Dr Ali AlSaqoby as the current president of football freestyle.

Needless to say, his accomplishments after being appointed to this position are continuously generating headlines, as he takes the Kuwaiti football freestyle movement to new heights.

As the president of the association, Dr Ali AlSaqoby is helping to grow the sport as an autonomous new sport by collaborating closely with the world federation of the sport.

Many championships that were dormant have come to live since he was hold this position, a notable one was the one created by a famous energy drink in 2019. In addition to organizing it, he was also the head of the judging panel, selecting a champion to represent Kuwait in the world finals.

