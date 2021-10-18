A man, Babatunde Obalareko, has shared how he went blind while in an exam hall and how it has been for him ever since

The political science graduate after losing his sight in 1997, despite being a Muslim, had visited various Christian centres in search of a solution to no avail

The 39-year-old in the course of trying to adapt to life as a visually impaired person found his passion for fixing computers

Babatunde Obalareko said it was between the ages of 15-16 he lost the use of his eyes.

Punch reports that the political science graduate lost his sight while taking a secondary school promotional examination in 1997.

He has been without the use of his sight since 1997 Photo Credit: Promptnews, Unilag.edu

The man discovered he couldn't read the questions

Recalling the events of that unforgettable day, Obalareko who was short-sighted discovered quite surprisingly that the paper he was served appeared blank.

He was said to have called the attention of the examination master to it and got a change of paper.

The second and third papers still appeared blank to him. Reality set in when colleagues around him confirmed that there were actually words on the paper.

All attempts to get a solution were unsuccessful

Prompt News has it that his quest for a solution saw him cross the religious divide to no avail. Despite being a Muslim, his family visited many Christian centres in search of lasting solutions but returned without success.

He was also flown to Miami, US in 2011 where a medical practitioner upon examining him stated that everything was fine with him.

According to the doctor, what he discovered was that the young man's eyes couldn't produce light and there wasn't any machine at that time to fix a problem of such nature.

He discovered his passion for fixing computers

Now 39 years of age and happily married to a 26-year-old lady with their union blessed with a son, Obalareko said he didn't learn to fix computers from anyone but it was a gift from God.

He would fix his dad's appliances that got spoilt and soon progressed to repairing TVs, remotes and now computers were he specialises in.

