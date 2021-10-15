A Ghanaian student, Ali Inusah, has become the 2021 valedictorian of his graduating class at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)

A Ghanaian student, Ali Inusah, has emerged the 2021 valedictorian during the 13th congregation of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Inusah, who achieved First Class in Accounting at UPSA, made history as the 2021 Overall Best Student of his graduating class to clinch the feat.

But he walked a rocky path to become valedictorian, according to a Facebook post by Citi FM/TV journalist, Umaru Sanda Amadu.

Inusah's story

Amadu recalled how Inusah had to defy odds and achieve impressive grades in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

But he faced an impediment after completing senior high school, a setback that threatened his dream to pursue higher education, Amadu said.

While still keeping hope alive, Inusah's senior brother would meet Umaru Sanda Amadu en route with his father to Katamansu near Ashaiman in the Great Accra Region of Ghana.

Amadu recalled how Inusah's brother emerged from the bushes and approached him with the WASSCE results.

''Four years ago, I was driving my father to visit his brother at Katamansu near Ashaiman when a gentleman emerged from the bushes brandishing the WASSCE results of his junior brother. I screamed in excitement when I saw the As on the paper,'' he said.

Amadu continued:

''His brother asked that I help. If I didn't, he told me, his little brother would remain a herdsman slaving in the bushes for next to nothing. I discussed the boy with my bosses at Citi FM, Sammens and Bernard Avle. They were wowed and decided this boy must not be left to "rot" in the bush.

''Citi FM and UPSA offered him a joint scholarship to study Accounting,'' he added.

After the four-year programme, Ali Inusah achieved First Class and delivered the valedictorian speech during the 13th congregation of UPSA.

