The co-founder of Ghana Natural Language Processing and an alumnus of Opoku Ware School, Dr. Paul Azunre, is trending for all the right reasons after his company developed a text-to-speech web application.

The app, which translates English into Twi, is aimed at revolutionizing language learning in Ghana.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, Paul Azunre, a former National Science and Maths Quiz winner, demonstrated how the app works and the benefits for its users.

"Quick demo of the voice-to-voice translation between English and Twi that you can try today on our web app. This one is from the perspective of a tourist visiting Ghana and needing to get around. Brought to you by the amazing team at @GhanaNLP," his post read.

At the time of writing the report, the video by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology alumnus had 127,000 views and 50 comments.

Ghanaian comments on the video

Many people who commented on the video commended Dr. Paul Azunre on the new innovation, whereas others also opened up on ways to improve the app.

@Eddybless100 added:

The great Paul Azunre

@SocratesBin stated:

Solving prevalent problems

@benarsen1886 stated:

Great project and a very huge step. Hopefully we get to train the Twi translation to get the accent perfect.

@PossibleKwaku stated:

The accent of the twi is not 100% it for me...good project

@amuquandohclem wrote:

Can users choose from a list of translation voices? Like a switch between a feminine and a male.

@RedHatPentester

Nice move. If you need any vulnerability scanning and assessment I am glad to assist for free

@be_like_kofi

Glad to see Twi NLP. This is in its early stages, so I am just excited about how far it goes. As for the tourist example thing, this wouldn't really be impactful since many locals speak English. But I could see this maybe being helpful for foreign doctors and patients in Gh?

