Frank Acheampong graduated with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Kwansei Gakuin University in Japan

The University of Ghana alumnus shared photos from his graduation day, beaming in Ghanaian kente

He expressed appreciation for the feat, saying: ''My heart is filled with so much gratitude''

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A University of Ghana alumnus, Frank Acheampong, has graduated with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Kwansei Gakuin University in Japan.

Before heading to the Asian country in 2019 to study for his master's, he had graduated from the University of Ghana, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in the same field.

In addition, Acheampong holds a diploma in Advanced Marketing from The Arctic University of Norway (UiT), which he bagged in 2015.

Ghanaian Shows Off in Regal Kente on Graduation Day as He Earns Master's In Japan Photo credit: Frank Acheampong

Source: UGC

He was part of international students from eight countries worldwide who studied the programme, which has equipped him with a better perspective of the world in business (marketing) related terms.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Recent academic milestone

In a LinkedIn post, Acheampong celebrated earning his master's in Business Administration. He wrote:

''My heart is filled with so much gratitude. 2021/09/16 along with the hashtag #Graduation #MBA #Finance #Japan.''

He shared stunning frames of himself adorned in regal kente on the occasion of his graduation, and many have expressed excitement underneath his post.

Social media comments

Elton Mataveia said:

''Congratulations Frank, well deserved. Cheers.''

Frank Acheampong replied:

''Thanks, Elton! Long time no see!''

Mark Shiburah commented:

''I think this is an awesome representation of the culture. Congratulations.''

Dolland Kelly rightly indicated that Ghana is proud of Acheampong.

''Congratulations Bro. You have done not only #Ghana Proud but the whole #Africa.

''This is so beautiful and amazing.''

Frank Acheampong replied:

''Thank you .''

GH Student Graduates with First-Class in Law

Meanwhile, after clocking another feat in his life, a Ghanaian student, Kwame Adusei, has celebrated graduating with a Bachelor of Laws degree (LLB) from the University of Ghana Law School.

Adusei joined the ranks of students who have attained First Class in law from the prestigious Ghanaian university.

He took to his LinkedIn page to announce the achievement, disclosing that he was excited and extremely grateful for making it this far.

The 8 Best Students of the Ghana School of Law for 2021

Also, two hundred and seventy-eight (278) students of the Ghana School of Law were called to the Bar by the General Legal Council (GLC) on Friday, October 1.

The new lawyers qualified to begin legal practice in Ghana after they successfully passed the professional law examination by the Ghana School of Law.

Eight out of the 278 students were awarded for excelling in some of the courses.

Source: Yen