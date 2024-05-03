The Food and Drug Authority seized expired food items from the storerooms of the Zuarungu Senior High School

An FDA team appeared unannounced on the school’s campus in the Bolgatanga East District for an inspection

The FDA also urged school administrators to prioritise adherence to food safety standards within educational settings

The Food and Drug Authority (FDA) has impounded some expired food items from the Zuarungu Senior High School storerooms in the Upper East region.

The expired food items were seized and taken away when an FDA team appeared unannounced on the school’s campus in the Bolgatanga East District.

The expired items included Free SHS mackerel, royal gold hard wheat flour, pavani evaporated filled milk, paka tomato paste

The FDA warned that non-compliance could lead to penalties.

Citi News reported that the authority's Upper East Regional Director, Sebastian Mawuli Hotor, urged schools to maintain proper standards.

“In one of their storerooms, we found about five different brands of bad products, and I think one out of them was unregistered as well."

He noted that these products were supplied to the school to feed the children.

Mass discontent with Buffer stock’s unpaid suppliers

Last year, food suppliers thronged the premises of the Buffer Stock Company to demand the full payment of two-year arrears owed to them.

For two nights straight, scores of food suppliers, most of them female, spent the night in the open at the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company.

The company manages the state's emergency food security reserves by working with farmers and other food suppliers to mop up excess produce from all farmers to reduce post-harvest losses like spoilage due to poor storage.

On July 6, 2023, Agricultural Minister Bryan Acheampong told the picketing food suppliers that he would contact the Ministry of Finance to settle their two-year arrears.

The minister also assured them that he would contact them with a date for the payment by Friday afternoon.

Mahama to review Free SHS programme

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, has again pledged to review the Free Senior High School Policy.

Mahama said he would review the policy within the first 100 days of office if he won the 2024 election.

