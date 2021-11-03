Lady Gets GHc74K, Bungalow, and Scholarship from Top Politician for Breaking 29-Year Record at Her University
- A Nigerian lady has been recognized by the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dr Dapo Abiodun, for emerging the best student in the faculty of clinical sciences, OAU
- Dr Joy Oyinlola Adesina was gifted N5million, a bungalow, and scholarship for her residency programme at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, OOUTH
- Reacting to the lady's feat which saw her break a 29-year-old record that had existed in the faculty, the governor said she proved that achieving uncommon success is possible
Dr Joy Oyinlola Adesina has been honoured by Ogun State Governor Prince Dr Dapo Abiodun for emerging the best-ever graduating student at the faculty of clinical sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has produced.
Governor Dapo rewarded the brilliant lady's feat at a physical award presentation that was recently shared on his Facebook page.
The governor presented the lady a letter of allocation to a bungalow and announced a cash gift of N5million.
He also gave her a scholarship for her residency programme at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, OOUTH.
While commending the lady for being a good ambassador of the state, he stated that her feat showed that with commitment, dedication and hard work one can achieve uncommon success.
She broke over two decades record
Though the university was formed in the year 1961, the faculty of sciences was created in 1992, a statement on the school's official website confirms.
As the best graduating student the faculty has ever produced, it means the lady broke a 29-year-old record.
Nigerians hail the governor for rewarding the lady's feat
Sofekun Ezekiel commented:
"Many thanks sir,this is better than bbnaija endorsement."
Olalekan Timothy Olanrewaju opined:
"The is a welcome development. Kudos sir."
Olaniyi Adegun said:
"Kudos to the Excellency and OGSG.Congratulations to you Miss Joy Oyinlola Adesina."
Thomas Oluwafemi Olanrewaju commented:
"Congratulations, this is a great medium of encouragement to the upcoming ones."
Student who broke 39-year-old record cries out
