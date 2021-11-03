A Nigerian lady has been recognized by the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dr Dapo Abiodun, for emerging the best student in the faculty of clinical sciences, OAU

Dr Joy Oyinlola Adesina was gifted N5million, a bungalow, and scholarship for her residency programme at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, OOUTH

Reacting to the lady's feat which saw her break a 29-year-old record that had existed in the faculty, the governor said she proved that achieving uncommon success is possible

Dr Joy Oyinlola Adesina has been honoured by Ogun State Governor Prince Dr Dapo Abiodun for emerging the best-ever graduating student at the faculty of clinical sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has produced.

Governor Dapo rewarded the brilliant lady's feat at a physical award presentation that was recently shared on his Facebook page.

She emerged as the best graduating student of the faculty of clinical sciences Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Prince Dr Dapo Abiodun - MFR

The governor presented the lady a letter of allocation to a bungalow and announced a cash gift of N5million.

He also gave her a scholarship for her residency programme at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, OOUTH.

While commending the lady for being a good ambassador of the state, he stated that her feat showed that with commitment, dedication and hard work one can achieve uncommon success.

She broke over two decades record

Though the university was formed in the year 1961, the faculty of sciences was created in 1992, a statement on the school's official website confirms.

As the best graduating student the faculty has ever produced, it means the lady broke a 29-year-old record.

Nigerians hail the governor for rewarding the lady's feat

Sofekun Ezekiel commented:

"Many thanks sir,this is better than bbnaija endorsement."

Olalekan Timothy Olanrewaju opined:

"The is a welcome development. Kudos sir."

Olaniyi Adegun said:

"Kudos to the Excellency and OGSG.Congratulations to you Miss Joy Oyinlola Adesina."

Thomas Oluwafemi Olanrewaju commented:

"Congratulations, this is a great medium of encouragement to the upcoming ones."

