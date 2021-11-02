Sarfoa, the winner of the 2021 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful has paid a visit to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the sovereign ruler of the Ashanti Kingdom

The 24-year-old won the contest for the Ashanti Region at the grand finale that took place on October 3, 2021

She indicates that Otumfuo has promised to support her year-long project which is aimed that helping prisoners

Benedicta Akua Sarfoa Asamoah, the 24-year-old lady who won the 2021 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful, has paid a courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manyhia Palace in the Ashanti Region.

Sarfoa who represented the Ashanti Region was mentioned as the winner at the grand finale which came off at the National Theatre in Accra on October 3, 2021, as YEN.com.gh previously reported.

The beauty queen, upon winning, took home a cash prize of 10,000 cedis, a brand new car, a one-year fabric supply from GTP, as well as souvenirs from all the sponsors of the 2021 edition of the annual show, which were presented to her recently.

GMB 2021 winner Sarfoa at Manhyia Palace Photo credit: @berlphotography/Instagram

Sharing pictures from her royal visit on Instagram, Sarfoa indicated that it was all awesomeness, pomp and glamour at the Manhyia Palace yesterday as she and her team joined Otumfour Osei Tutu II to celebrate Akwasidae.

"Presenting the crown and all its glory to Asantehene and the good people of Asanteman was exhilarating! The reception was massive, and amazingly overwhelming!" she said.

According to Sarfoa, the sovereign ruler of the Ashanti Kingdom has promised to support her initiative called The Prisons Project and she is more than grateful to God for that.

See Sarfoa's post and the beautiful pictures below

Her background

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Benedicta Akua Sarfoa Asamoah studied Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Dance Studies at the University of Ghana for her first degree.

The former Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS alumnus' father, Apostle Victor K. Asamoah, leads the entire Afram Plains area for the famous Church of Pentecost as Area Head.

Sarfoa indicates that her vision is to lead the frontline and contribute to the social wellbeing of minorities (prisoners) in Ghana whilst her mission is to thrive on the GMB opportunity to close the social and psychological gap between prisoners and society.

