A female 2021 BECE candidate has been forced to defecate on herself over an invigilator's refusal to let her use the washroom

The invigilator insisted she stay in the hall to complete her paper

Despite soiling herself the invigilator still made her

A female candidate sitting for 2021, Basic Education Certificate Examinations(BECE), at the Mankessim Senior High School examination centre was forced to defecate on herself after an invigilator refused to let her use the washroom after several requests.

According to a Starrfmonline.com report, the invigilator insisted she stays in the hall to complete her paper thus refusing to allow her to attend to nature's call.

The report indicated that prior to the examination, the Beifikrom Basic School student had been feeling unwell and was on medication.

Some of her teachers were alleged aware of the student’s condition as she took the exams.

Despite pleas by some of the teachers, the invigilator ignored them and insisted that the student stays to complete her exam leading to her defecating on herself in the exam hall.

The student was forced to write the exam with faeces on herself until some angry teachers intervened.

She was whisked to the girl’s dormitory to change her uniform after some of her colleagues went to her house to bring new clothes.

Some of the Teachers who spoke to Boagyan expressed disappointment in the Teachers behavior and condemned him for embarrassing the student.

Students forced to write 2021 BECE without shoes over fear of cheating

Meanwhile, Candidates for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region, were forced to take the exams without shoes.

The students were not allowed to wear shoes to the examination halls for fear of the candidates carrying foreign materials.

In a video report sighted by YEN.com.gh on TV3 Ghana, the Bawku West District Director of Education, Timothy Nasaal said it is part of the checks to ensure that candidates do not carry foreign materials hidden in their shoes into the hall.

GES given financial clearance to recruit 16,850 newly trained teachers

Still, on education, the ministry of finance has reportedly given financial clearance to the Ghana Education Service (GES), to recruit 16,850 newly trained teachers into the service.

In a statement sighted by YEN.com.gh, the finance ministry said the approval was also granted for their emoluments to be charged against the compensation of employees vote of Ministry of Education in the 2022 budget.

“Financial clearance is hereby granted to the Hon. Minister of Education to enable the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service to recruit sixteen thousand, eight hundred and fifty (16,850) newly trained teachers.

