Osu Doku MP takes accident victim in her V8 to hospital; pays hospital bills

Shai-Osu Doku MP has helped an individual in need of urgent medical attention out of sheer kindness

Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo saved the life of an accident victim while on her way to Parliament on Thursday, December 17, 2021

She used her official vehicle to convey the victim to the Dodowa District Hospital for treatment and paid for his treatment as well

The Member of Parliament for the Shai-Osudoku Constituency, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, is reported to have done an act of goodwill to a person in need of urgent medical attention.

In a report filed by Ghanaweb.com, she saved the life of an accident victim while on her way to Parliament at about 10:30 am on Thursday, December 17, 2021.

The victim, a motor rider, was reportedly lying helplessly on the side of the road in a pool of his own blood with fractured legs and several injuries to the head on the Dodowa-Oyibi road.

Despite racing against time for official parliamentary duties, she used her official vehicle to convey the victim to the Dodowa District Hospital for treatment.

Her kind service to the victim did not end there as she went ahead to foot the medical bills of the victim.

The report indicated that the MP said out of empathy and seeing that she could help the situation, she decided to transport them to the hospital.

“I witnessed a near-fatal accident on my way to Parliament around the Dodowa Oyibi Road, no taxi was willing to pick the victim because he was seriously bleeding. Looking at his condition I felt he could die without emergency medical intervention so I picked him in my V8 vehicle to the hospital. I paid for his medical bill and I am happy his condition has been stabilized," she said.

She however blamed the accident on poor road conditions and made a case for the commercial motor riders to be insured.

