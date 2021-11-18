The ministry of finance has given financial clearance to the GES to recruit teachers into the service

Over 16,850 trained teachers are expected to be recruited by the Ghana Education Service

The Director-General of the GES has also been asked to ensure that the teachers have their documents processed in time to facilitate payment of salaries

The ministry of finance has reportedly given financial clearance to the Ghana Education Service (GES), to recruit 16,850 newly trained teachers into the service.

In a statement sighted by YEN.com.gh, the finance ministry said the approval was also granted for their emoluments to be charged against the compensation of employees vote of Ministry of Education in the 2022 budget.

“Financial clearance is hereby granted to the Hon. Minister of Education to enable the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service to recruit sixteen thousand, eight hundred and fifty (16,850) newly trained teachers for the service,” a statement signed by the Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare said.

The Director-General of the GES has also been asked to ensure that the teachers have their documents processed in time to facilitate payment of salaries.

“The Controller and Accountant-General is requested to effect the payment of salaries of the newly trained teachers and make appropriate deductions of Social Security and Income Tax to SSNIT and the Domestic Tax Division of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) respectively.”

