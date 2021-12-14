Comedian DKB has visited actress Akuapem Poloo at the Nsawam Prison

He was with one other person he described as a member of the team

Akuapem Poloo is serving a 90-day jail term for the publication of obscene material with her son who is a minor

She had issues with DKB shortly before the court ordered her to go back and serve her term

Ghanaian comedian, DKB, has paid a visit to Akuapem Poloo at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, DKB is seen with another person he described as a team member, and they have some items in a bag.

He noted that photos and videos were not allowed on the premises, therefore, they had to even hide to take the video.

According to DKB, he has forgiven Akuapem Poloo for their differences in the past, and so he decided to walk his forgiveness by going to visit her.

The video is sure to bring emotions to anyone who sees it, knowing that Akuapem Poloo has left her seven-year-old son to spend three months in prison.

Akuapem Poloo’s saga

Rosemond Brown, as the actress is known in private life, was handed a 90-day jail term by the court after she was charged with publication of absence material with a child.

This followed nude birthday photos she shared to celebrate her son’s birthday in 2020.

After serving a few days into her term, her lawyers appealed the judgement after calling it "too harsh" for a mother.

The actress was subsequently granted an GH¢80,000 bail, pending the determination of the appeal.

The court has thus rubbished the appeal with the explanation that it found it without merit. Rosemond Brown has thus been ordered to go and continue her 90-day imprisonment.

