BECE 2021: Students forced to write exams without shoes over fear of cheating

BECE candidates at Zebilla were forced to take the exams without shoes

According to authorities, it would prevent them from carrying foreign materials

The Bawku West District Director of Education, Timothy Nasaal said the students were fond of hiding foreign materials in their shoes

Zebilla - Candidates for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region, were forced to take the exams without shoes.

The students were not allowed to wear shoes to the examination halls for fear of the candidates carrying foreign materials.

In a video report sighted by YEN.com.gh on TV3 Ghana, the Bawku West District Director of Education, Timothy Nasaal said it is part of the checks to ensure that candidates do not carry foreign materials hidden in their shoes into the hall.

BECE candidates taking the exam Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh

He said the invigilators in a bid to ensure that there is no record of examination malpractices asked the candidates to remove their shoes and socks to be checked thoroughly.

Timothy Nasaal said some of the students are fond of hiding foreign materials in their shoes so that step needed to be taken.

The video has drawn a lot of reactions from Ghanaians, as most of them say the act is inhuman.

Below are some comments;

Mizby Ahamed Salis said it is inhumane to make the candidates take the exams without shoes on.

this is stupidity are there not invigilators in the exam halls? why not give them proper monitoring to prevent them from copying rather than removing their shoes. This is inhuman.

Dora Akurugu said this goes to attest to the fact that writing exams in the north is difficult as compared to the south.

Hmm if we say writing exams in the North is far 100+1% difficult than the south dey will think it's not true, currently at Ashanti region and am seeing things totally different here.

Flavio Mahamud said northerners subject their own people to torture.

Such nonsense. Why do we always as northerners subject our own people to torture all in the name of being fair. This is stupidity on the part of the officials.

Godwin Asigini asked why the students will cheat if they have been adequately prepared

If you have prepared them adequately for the exams, why are you worried they will engage in exams malpractice?

Nyuori Nabaale Cynthia asked if students in the southern part of the country take the exam barefooted.

I totally agree to this act, but my concern is, is same done to students in the southern part as well? Everyone in Ghana now knows where these malpractices start from, and at the long run it comes out that southern schools perform better than northern schools

Joseph Ayeh had this to say.

Ghana is still in the stone age.

2021 BECE commences across the country

The 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), started on Monday, November 15, 2021, across the country.

The examinations for the final year Junior High School (JHS) students are expected to end on Friday, November 19, 2021.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) noted that 571, 894 candidates will be sitting for the examinations.

The GES went ahead to wish all the candidates luck and success in their exams.

