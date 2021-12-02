The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) which is popularly known by the name of the body that conducts the exams, WAEC (West African Examination Council), is an important part of a Nigerian student's academic life.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

It is also arguably the hardest as it is the last external examination a secondary school student sits for before they start preparing for their tertiary education.

Rated in A, B, C, D, E, and F grading levels, getting a distinction often reflects the unmatchable academic brilliance of a secondary school leaver.

In this report, YEN.com.gh will be looking at four students who have performed excellently at the examination.

1. Victory Yinka-Banjo

In 2020, the 17-year-old was celebrated for her academic brilliance after she got straight A's in her WAEC. Victory also passed other international exams like IELTS in flying colours.

The teenager later got many scholarship offers from American universities. Photo source: LinkedIn/Victory Yinka-Banjo

Source: UGC

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Almost a year after, the teenager was offered multiple scholarships of more than $5 million (N1,902,500,000) from different American universities.

2. Ogwubie Chikemzi Praise

Young Praise scored nine A's in her WAEC in 2020. The young girl had the amazing result at a time the exam body said only 65.24% passed.

Chikemzi passed her exams in flying colours. Photo source: @IYMTV

Source: Twitter

Many Nigerians praised the teenager's brilliance, saying that people like her are really rare. Among the papers she wrote are physics, chemistry, and geography.

3. Praise Ojonugwa Abba

The young Nigerian boy cleared his exam with eight A1's and one B3. He finished at Faith Academy, Kaduna.

The young man's dream is to study medicine at the university.

Source: Original

A message sent to YEN.com.gh called for support for the young Nigerian, saying the boy's dream is to study medicine at the university.

4. Chiemela Stephanie Madu

Photos of Chiemela's result stirred massive reactions on social media days ago as she scored A's in all the subjects she sat for.

The lady who is preparing to study medicine at the Federal Univerisity of Technology, Owerri also scored 345/400 in her Post-United Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Government needs to take note

With the rare excellent results the country has been seeing in the examination in recent times, there should be a move towards creating a scholarship pool.

This will help students with exceptional performance to further their education.

She was once expelled

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Angela Sughnen, narrated how she bounced back from a very bad place in her life to achieving a first-class.

In a long Facebook post on Tuesday, November 30, the lady said she was a 400 level student in a Nigerian university with a 2.1 grade when she got involved in examination malpractice and was going to be expelled.

Angela noted that she was mocked and broken as she became a huge disappointment to many people. The lady said amid the pain, she never waited to be expelled formally before she applied to another university.

Source: YEN.com.gh