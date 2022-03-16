An old student of Presec, Kwame Brako Asante has emerged as the best WASSCE candidate for the 2022 academic year

At an event in Nigeria, the brilliant Ghanaian student was also awarded as the 2nd best candidate in West Africa

Old students of Presec as well as Ghanaians in Nigerian have been reacting massively to the news

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kwame Brako Asante, an immediate past student of the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary school (PRESEC-LEGON) and a reserve member of the 2021 National Science & Maths Quiz team is the overall best WASSCE student in Ghana for the 2022 academic year.

The young man, according to Citifmonline.com, also emerged as the second-best in the entire West Africa, being sandwiched between two Nigerians from above and below.

The exam written by over two million candidates had its award ceremony in Nigeria and was attended by the Vice President of Nigeria, His Excellency Yemi Osinbajo.

Presec's WASSCE candidate Master Kwame Brako Asante Receiving His Award Photo credit: Citinewsroom.com

Source: UGC

Social media reactions

Many Ghanaians particularly old students of Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School have been jubilant after hearing about the rather exciting update.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Below were some of their comments.

Emmanuel Misiame said:

Woooooow, Odade3 !!! Congratulations bro. Go go High. In Thy Light we shall see Light!

Kofi Asiamah Menzgold mentioned:

It's a plus for the states but truth be told he might end up to be a business student or a procurement , purchasing & supply, human resources management or any banking relating program that adds nothing to our country in terms of production. Teach him science & technology or a technical skills. He shouldn't be at the bank with this kind of brains cos there's lots of bankers in the system.

Dovegg indicated:

Good one there . What is his position in Africa? What is his position in the world ranking? What has his position brought to his country? What will be his impact in his country's problem? How is he impacting this world with his position? What this so-called ranking for? ☹️

See a post by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana below

KNUST Best Graduating Materials Engineering Student Narrates his Journey to Academic Success

In another exciting report, a vibrant young man has recently taken to social media to open up about emerging as the 2021 best graduating student from the Materials Engineering Department of KNUST as well as some of the struggles that came with it.

In a post on his LinkedIn timeline, Jude Kpare shared that coming from a poor background, he knew he had to work twice as much.

" I promised myself that I'll make my family proud, and I've worked hard to achieve that goal", he wrote.

Source: YEN.com.gh