Owusu Alexandra Fosuaa, a female Science student of Wesley Girls’ High School, has obtained eight A's in the 2021 West African Senior Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Her impressive results emerged on social media after the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released the provisional results of candidates who sat for WASSCE on Wednesday, December 8.

Fosuaa's excellent results have been shared on social media by her school in celebration of her achievement.

''Francisca who?? One of our best students in this year’s WASSCE. Check her results,'' the post read.

The brilliant Science student achieved straight A's in all eight subjects, including Mathematics, Science, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.

Fosuaa's stellar academic performance has wowed many on social media.

2021 WASSCE Provisional Results Out

Meanwhile, the results of 194 schools have been withheld and are under scrutiny, a statement released by WAEC said.

WAEC says the withheld results of candidates may be canceled or released based on the outcome of the investigations.

As a result of examination malpractices, a total number of 1,339 subject results and 174 entire results have been canceled The examination malpractices included bringing foreign material including mobile phones into the examination hall, tearing off parts of question papers, and collusion.

