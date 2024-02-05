A video of a UCC first-year student speaking in an interview is trending on social media

This comes after the young lady refused to answer the questions in English Language

Many people who saw the video showered praises on the young lady for opting to express herself in Twi

A first-year student at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has sparked reactions online after a video of her went viral.

This comes after she was asked in an interview to answer the questions in English Language.

Surprisingly, the first year student without delay, insisted she would answer the questions in Twi which is her mother tongue.

Attempts by the interviewer to get her speak English yielded no results as she kept ansering the questiions in Twi.

She also denied the assertion by the interviewer that people from Kumasi are not conversant with English langauge.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4000 likes and 120 comments.

Ghanaians commend the young lady

Netizens who watched the video commended the first year student of UCC for opting to express herself in the Twi language.

gloryboy150k wrote:

Twiii naaaaa English is someone’s language and it doesn’t makes you a bad person if you can’t speak English na mo agyimi dodo.

#GHpage commented:

apuu i wl not waste my time learning someone's language. Twi is best,interviewer wagyimi don't ask that question again

Ike_leeno replied:

U think Ghana is a joke UCC student refusing to speak English

eltonakeseowusu indicated:

Masa forget about that

UCC fresher vows to learn hard

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady who recently started schooling at the University of Cape Coast vowed to send a strong signal to naysayers by making good grades in her exam.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady said people have questioned why she remains so fixated on making vlogs about her experiences at the university.

She said some people have even gone as far as asking why she is pursuing university education at her age.

Source: YEN.com.gh