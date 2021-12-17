A University of Cape Coast Medical School graduate has made many proud as he sweeps 15 out of 21 awards at the school's graduation ceremony

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah's brilliant son emerged as the overall best performing medical student

Edward Akosah Danso is a past student of Prempeh College, the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) winners

The University of Cape Coast Medical School has recently taken to their official Twitter timeline to celebrate the outstanding performance of one of their graduates.

Edward Akosah Danso, the first son of COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah, the Director-General of Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau, swept 15 awards out of the 21 available awards.

The brilliant Prempeh College past student graduated as the best in Anatomy, Biochemistry, Physiology, Community Medicine, Chem Path, Obsterics and Gynaecology, Psychological Medicine and Mental Health, Psychiatry and Surgery.

Edward Akosah Danso also became the 2021 best graduating male student and the best clinical and pre clinical student.

He went ahead to win the award for the best student in MB ChB Part 11 as well.

His historical performance made him the best overall performance at the University of Cape Coast Medical School.

The medical school had this to say about the young man's achievements;

"A truly superb performance from an all round student. Dr. Akosah Danso was also the entertainment prefect back in Prempeh College and was our past Vice President before becoming the President of our Medical Students Association."

