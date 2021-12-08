2021 WASSCE provisional results out; 174 canceled over malpractices

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of candidates, who sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In a statement sighted by YEN.com,gh, the results of 194 schools have been withheld and are under scrutiny.

WAEC says the withheld results of candidates may be canceled or released based on the outcome of the investigations.

As a result of examination malpractices, a total number of 1,339 subject results and 174 entire results have been canceled

The examination malpractices included bringing foreign material including mobile phones into the examination hall, tearing off parts of question papers, and collusion.

Source: Yen