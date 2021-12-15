Percy Amoani: Presec-Legon NSMQ Champ ‘Blows’ WASSCE 2021 with Straight 8As
A former student of the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School has excelled in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)
Percy Ofosu Amoani earned straight As in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Elective Maths, and four other subjects
He won the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Regional Championship for his alma mater
Percy Ofosu Amoani is a bright Ghanaian science student who graduated from the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, where he earned straight As in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
He attained this feat through hard work, pulling all-nighters, and studying assiduously to add his name to the list of Ghanaian students who excelled in the 2021 WASSCE, as he obtained As in all eight subjects.
Amoani achieved excellent passes in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Elective Maths, and four other subjects.
Amoani participates in The Sharks Quiz
Before achieving this feat, Amoani was adjudged the best student in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and the Overall Best Student in The Sharks Quiz Season 4.
He helped the Presbyterian Boys to the finals of the competition.
NSMQ 2021 Regional Championship
Amoani won the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Regional Championship for the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School.
He participated in the Cyberspace Mathematical Competition(CMC) and is one of the top six members of Ghana’s Mathematical Olympiad Team
During his second year of high school, he emerged as the Best Student in Elective Mathematics.
See his results below;
Source: Yen