Flora Kutorkor Addison is a student who emerged as the Best Student in Communication Studies from Central University

She has recounted that she graduated with a first-class during the 20th Congregation Ceremony of the school

Scores of people have hailed her for the achievement, with many screaming girl power under her LinkedIn post

A determined Ghanaian student, Flora Kutorkor Addison has overcome the challenge of combining her education with work as she emerged the Best Student in Communication Studies.

She also graduated with a first-class during the 20th Congregation Ceremony of Central University in Ghana.

Recounting her journey on LinkedIn, she admitted that it was hectic juggling her makeup business, studies, and church.

Flora Addison: Ghanaian Lady Emerges as Best Student in Communication Studies From Central University

Source: UGC

Uneasy path

Addison did not make the best of her high school days academically. Determined to change the trajectory after she gained admission into the university to begin a new phase of her life, she put in extra effort.

''I made a resolute decision, prayed about it, and worked hard towards it. I started school on rough notice, but God pulled me through!

''I juggled my makeup business, studies, and church work which was not easy,'' says Addison.

Braving the challenge

Nonetheless, she persevered and earned her undergraduate degree in Communication. ''God was always there to help me through it all,'' she said.

''Today, I am not just a graduate but a first-class student and the Best Student in my class.

''Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies bagged with distinction, and I owe it all to God, first of All, my family, supportive lecturers, and friends.''

Adison has motivated many with her awe-inspiring story.

Reactions

Patrick Harding said:

''Congratulations Small Girl with a Big God.''

Flora Kutorkor Addison replied:

''Thank you all so much.''

Anderson Bawaana said:

''Congratulations dear friend I admire your spirit because I find myself in some part of your back story. You have inspired to aspire to do more.''

