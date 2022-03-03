A driven young man has set the foundation for his future as he earns his degree in Mechanical Engineering

Engr. Alhaji Moose, known on Twitter as @w_musaK, graduated from Loughborough University in the United Kingdom

The young man has delighted people with his photos on social media as he revealed that he also has a Diploma in Industrial Studies

Engr. Alhaji Moose has made himself proud as he graduated with an upper second class in Mechanical Engineering from Loughborough University in the United Kingdom.

The young man, with the Twitter name @w_musaK, has taken joy in his commendable achievement on social media.

In shots seen by YEN.com.gh, he was photographed in his graduation robe as he struck different poses.

Source: Twitter

Moose accompanied the snaps with a message, revealing that he also has a diploma in Industrial Studies.

''Alhamdulillah I’m very proud to say that I graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering Second Class Honours, Upper Division with a Diploma in Industrial Studies broooo (mouthful)…YEAH I DID THAT! #LboroGrad,'' he shared on Twitter.

