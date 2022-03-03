A social media user, Cameronjt178, has graduated with a degree in Physics and Mathematics from Loughborough University

He took to Twitter to share photos showing him in his robe as he beamed with excitement in the shots

The young man shared two images on social media, which have gained few reactions from netizens

A young man, known on Twitter as Cameronjt178, has released photos as he revealed that he has graduated with a Physics and Maths degree from Loughborough University.

In the shots seen by YEN.com.gh, the young man proudly took pictures in his graduation regalia, smiling for the camera.

Cameronjt178 has set the foundation to pursue a career in STEM with his academic milestone.

Announcing the achievement on social media, he wrote:

''Finally a Physics and Maths graduate . After careful consideration, I can say that Maths > Physics, big up Euler #LboroGrad.''

The post had gained a few reactions as of the time of writing this report.

Source: YEN.com.gh