Demittadarling, a passionate young lady, has graduated with an Accounting and Financial Management degree

She achieved the academic milestone at Loughborough University and has celebrated the feat on social media

In an exciting post, she posed in her graduation regalia beaming for the occasion as she captured moments in photos

Peeps were quick to head to the comment section of her Twitter post to share in her joy with uplifting remarks

After four years that included a placement year, a total of 36 modules, 27 exams, 18 assignments, Demittadarling has added another significant milestone to her achievements.

She has graduated with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) Accounting and Financial Management degree from Loughborough University.

The young lady took to Twitter to celebrate the feat as she released snaps sporting her graduation robe.

Celebrating the milestone

''After four years, including a placement year, a total of 36 modules, 27 exams, 18 assignments, and about 40 buckets of tears, God saw me through

''2:1 BSc Accounting and Financial Management (from a top 10 btw). Price was already high, but now it’s skyrocketed,'' she shared on Twitter.

The colourful photos have gained tons of reactions and comments from netizens as peeps showered encomiums on her.

@demittadarling commented:

''Congratulations, Demitta. Best wishes for your bright future ahead.''

@demittadarling said:

''Congratulations, proud of you ❤️.''

@demittadarling said:

''Congratulations .''

Demittadarling replied:

''Thank you .''

@tomisarah added:

''What a pretty graduate.''

Source: YEN.com.gh