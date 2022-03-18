Young man Captain Anthony Ackerman has celebrated graduating with a degree in law from the university

On Twitter, he disclosed that he secured a training contract offer from an elite US law firm that comes with a fat salary

As expected, followers of the inspiring young achiever who were motivated by him reacted to his post

Black achievers keep rising. Captain Anthony Ackerman has celebrated graduating with a first-class law degree. He's a living example that hard work pays.

In a Twitter post, he disclosed that he emerged as one of the top 10 students out of 400 law students in his year group.

According to Ackerman, he also secured a training contract offer from an elite law firm in the United States of America. ''If I [tell] you my newly-qualified (NQ) salary, you would collapse,'' he said.

Photos of Captain Anthony Ackerman. Source: Captain Anthony Ackerman

Source: Twitter

Recapping his achievements

''First-class degree in law graduate in the top 10/400 law students in my year Training contract offer from an elite U.S law firm (as in if I told you my NQ salary, you would collapse).

''Conclusion: Life is good, God is great and Black is excellent,'' he shared on Twitter.

Ackerman's post had gathered 157 retweets, 19 quote tweets, and 1,322 likes at the time of writing this report.

How Brilliant Black Lady Celebrated Bagging PhD in Economics with Stunning Photos

Captain Anthony Ackerman is not alone. YEN.com.gh previously reported that in 2019, Carycruz Bueno graduated with a doctoral degree in Economics, becoming probably the only Black-Latina to earn a PhD in the field that year.

On her Twitter account, Bueno celebrated her distinguished achievement as she announced it.

''Probably the only Black-Latina to graduate with a PhD in economics this year,'' she said.

Black Man Becomes First Lawyer in His Family

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ray Curtis Petty Jr, ESQ is the definition of a fighter who has overcome cycles of obstacles life threw at him to achieve his goal as a legal brain, becoming the first lawyer in his family.

Undaunted by the mountain of difficulties and childhood inadequacies, he triumphed and made history as his family's first-generation attorney.

Recounting his story on his Instagram account, he recalls being told by his teachers that he should be in special education classes. His coaches also doubted his ability to remember a playbook as a child, he said.

