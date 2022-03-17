Carycruz Bueno graduated with a doctoral degree in Economics from Wesleyan University in 2019

In a Twitter post, she mentioned that she was probably the only Black Latina to earn a PhD in the field that year

Dr Bueno shared stunning photos donning her graduation regalia on social media to celebrate the milestone

In 2019, Carycruz Bueno graduated with a doctoral degree in Economics, becoming probably the only Black-Latina to earn a PhD in the field that year.

On her Twitter account, Bueno celebrated her distinguished achievement as she announce it.

''Probably the only Black Latina to graduate with a Ph.D. in economics this year,'' she said.

Photos of Carycruz Bueno. Source: Carycruz Bueno

Source: Twitter

She splashed photos in her graduation regalia glowing in the shots to mark the occasion.

As expected, friends and loved ones headed to the comment section of her post to congratulate her.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@drcruzbueno said:

''Cary! So happy you had a Dream, you went for it and you did you!!! You are truly our ancestors' wildest dreams!!! You are my most beautiful inspiration.''

@drlisadcook commented:

''Loving the #SiblingLove being shared between these black Latina economists! Glad both of you are here.''

@DarrickHamilton commented:

''A great big congrats. So very happy and proud of all your accomplishment.''

@SarahJacobsonEc said:

''Congratulations, Cary! I hope you are proud and take time to celebrate your accomplishments.''

@EliseMarifian commented:

''Congratulations! Moho pride.''

