Teen prodigy, Stephen Thomas, has been accepted to over 30 colleges and received more than $1 million in scholarship offers.

The 17-year-old senior at Chicago's Bogan Computer Technical High School and one of seven siblings overcame challenges to achieve the feat.

Thomas was raised by a single-parent mom who taught him to create his own story, NBC Chicago reports.

More than just a genius brain

He heeded his mother's wise advice and excelled academically with a 4.47 GPA while participating in extracurricular activities. His hard work has paid off.

The teenagers over 30 college acceptances include schools like Loyola, DePaul, Northern Illinois, and North Central.

Thomas hopes his story inspires other youth like himself to keep pushing and know that anything is possible.

