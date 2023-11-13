A Ghanaian girl is trending after a video of her checking her BECE results went viral

The girl was left in disbelief after she calculated the total aggregate she got in the results

Many people who reacted to the video said her reaction is evident that she failed the exam

A video of a Ghanaian girl's reaction reportedly after she checked her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results has cracked ribs online.

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @drayy09, showed the moment the girl was standing at a place, apparently an internet cafe, checking the grades on her results slip.

Ghanaian girl reacts to BECE results Photo credit: @drayy09/X

Source: Twitter

As she checked the grades, the JHS graduate, who looked tensed, suddenly placed her hands on her mouth in disbelief after finding out her overall aggregate.

The video, which was captioned, "Her destiny just changed, Bece sef this," had gathered 63 comments and 60,000 page views

Watch the video

Ghanaian stunned by girl's reaction

Netizens who reacted to the video laughed at the reaction of the girl, with many saying she failed to study hard.

@picassodre

She go say them cheat am

@The_Nuet commented:

she is acting surprised like she doesn’t know what she wrote on in the exams

@margaretj_indicated:

I remember they gave me someones results… the way my heart kut, I did not even check the name on it. because I had a Ga father waiting in the car. Just for the lady to take it back and give me my results. I came back to life

@DukeOff92 wrote:

Part that took me out was when she naa shock for what she got, like Eei………

12-year-old labels 2023 BECE as very easy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 12-year-old girl who sat for the recently held Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) said she never expected the examination to be this easy, considering the hype and fuss about it.

Describing it as the easiest BECE in history, Elizabeth said she rightly answered the questions adding that she is expecting to get six ones when the results are released.

She also added that the successful completion of JHS has lifted a huge burden off her shoulders.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh