An alumnus of Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) who earned 8As in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is still home

Francis Kwame Sewor has not been able to secure enrollment into a university due to financial constraints

Social media user Stan Dugah highlighted the prodigy's story on Facebook to appeal for financial support for Sewor

A former student of Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) who obtained 8As in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) needs help.

Francis Kwame Sewor, a Science student, achieved all As in the WASSCE but could not proceed to the university due to his financially disadvantaged background.

The team leader for the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has applied for scholarships at Ashesi University and the University of Kwame Nkrumah Technology and Science (KNUST) in Ghana to further his education.

Photos of Francis Kwame Sewor and the NSMQ21 team from Ketasco. Credit: konkonsahgh/Kobby Blay (Facebook)

Source: Facebook

NSMQ: Ketasco makes history

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ketasco made NSMQ history after the school qualified for the finals of the contest.

For the first time in the history of the competition since its inception, Ketasco became the first senior high school in the Volta Region to qualify for the finals.

During the semi-final stage on November 23, Keta SHTS polled 53 points, Wesley Girls’ High School had 35 points and Tamale SHS 31npoints.

Francis Kwame Sewor was, however, not part of the trio who featured in the finals of the contest.

Francisca Lamini from Ketasco gets free trip to Dubai

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Francisca Lamini from Ketasco represented the school in the 2021 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz, which took place at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Ketasco made it to the finals for the first time, making Francisca, the only female to have made it to that stage for the first time in the last eight years.

During the closing ceremony of the final quiz, Lamini emerged the Outstanding Female Contestant award for her brilliant performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh