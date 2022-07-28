A final-year student at KNUST called Mathias Charles Yabe has become one of the top 50 global students shortlisted for the 2022 Chegg.org

Mathias stands a good chance of winning $100,000 as he has made it this far out of 7,000 applicants

The young Ghanaian man was selected by virtue of his social impact through his enterprise, AkoFresh

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mathias Charles Yabe, a final-year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, in Kumasi has been selected as one of the top 50 students in the world to win the 2022 Chegg.org Global Student Prize.

In an official publication by Chegg.org on the organization's YouTube channel, Cheggdotorg, it is indicated that Charles merited the honour for being a multi-award-winning internationally recognized social entrepreneur.

Even as a student, he is the co-founder and CEO of AkoFresh, an AgriTech startup that offers smallholder farmers sustainable crop preservation services to reduce post-harvest losses and ensure resilient food systems.

Mathias Charles Yabe the brilliant KNUST student Photo credit: @mathias_c.y

Source: Instagram

Charles' life mission and what he stands to gain

The final year student says his life mission is to create resilient food systems and introduce climate-smart solutions in local communities across Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

As Myjoyonline.com reports, Mathias Charles Yabe, was the only Ghanaian student selected among a pool of nearly 7,000 entries from over 150 countries.

The annual $100,000 award he stands to win is conferred on a student making impactful strides on learning, and transforming lives of their peers and society.

See the post about him on Chegg.com's YouTube channel below

Lady becomes 1st ever Ghanaian to be selected for WTO young professional program

In an equally exciting report, an overjoyed Ghanaian lady by the name of Matilda Setutsi Frimpong has taken to social media to share exciting news.

In her post on social media, Matilda shared that she was selected out of over 7,000 people from across the world for the World Trade Organization's Youth Professional Program.

She announced that the feat makes her the very first Ghanaian and one of the youngest ever representatives for the program.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh