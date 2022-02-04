One of the World Trade Organization's representative for their Young Professional Program has taken to LinkedIn to share her good news

Matilda Setutsi Frimpong announced that she was selected among 12 representatives who were shortlisted out of over 7,000 people who applied

The young lady also revealed that the feat makes her the first ever Ghanaian and one of the youngest people to make it to the program

An overjoyed Ghanaian lady by the name of Matilda Setutsi Frimpong has taken to social media to share an exciting news.

In her post on social media, Matilda shared that she was selected out of over 7,000 people from across the world for the World Trade Organization's Youth Professional Program.

She announced that the feat makes her the very first Ghanaian and one of the youngest ever representatives for the program.

According to Matilda, the program will allow her to understand how the multilateral trading system works and provide a hands-on experience on World Trade Organization.

"This year's program welcomed 12 young professionals into the WTO from over 7000 applications, allowing us to advance our understanding of how the multilateral trading system works and providing us with a hands-on experience of the WTO's daily operations."

