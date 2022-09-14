An 8-year-old class 3 pupil of Battor DA Primary School who won the Regional Reading Competition has won the national competition

Samelia Mekporsigbe and her team of two won the 2022 National Reading Festival organised by the Ministry of Education and USAID

Many have celebrated the trio after Ghanaian legislator Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa shared cute images on Facebook

Samelia Mekporsigbe, an 8-year-old class 3 pupil of Battor DA Primary School who won the Regional Reading Competition, has won the national contest.

The prodigy and two other pupils, Sonia Dzidula of Ho West and Victoria Yaotse of Ho, who made up the Volta Region team, defeated their virals to win the ultimate National Reading Festival prize.

North Tongu legislator, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, took to social media to shower the trio with praises for their sterling performances.

Peeps react to photos as 8-year-old, 2 others win national reading contest. Credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The legislator particularly took pride in Mekporsigbe, a native of his constituency, saying: ''our little angel kept her promise''.

''The gallant team and their teachers should expect a handsome package of commendation from the Volta Parliamentary Caucus in due course,'' he added.

The MP posed in several photos with Mekporsigbe, which elicited congratulatory messages from social media users.

Read some of the comments YEN.com.gh shared below and see the images here:

Manye H. Korngo reacted:

Wow, She’ll never forget this experience. Congratulations to her.

ClassPee Della Russel said:

Wow, this is so heartwarming to read. Congratulations to her and the team. Kudos for coming to her aid.

Raymond Hodoameda commented:

Hon. Congratulations. You are doing extremely well. Well done our small girl. North Tongu is proud of you.

Sixtus Dakpalah said:

Congratulation to the team and teachers. God bless you abundantly, Hon. Ablakwa for the continued support to your people.

Kofi Amoateng said:

You know you have a calling TO the people! What, you are too human-centered! God bless you, Hon.

Tanko Sulemana said:

Hon congratulations. The love you are showing to humanity will be blessed by the grace of Allah.

Epiphania Edrorlali shared

Congratulations to our sharp brains. They made us all proud. A big thank you to my able colleagues who trained them.

Sharryph Kim said:

First of all thanks for being a good man and second thanks for being an exceptional MP for your people and Ghana at large. God be with you. It is my hope that for the two remaining years my MP Dominic de defense minister will learn a thing or two from you.

Kofi Yendor commented:

I'm just waiting for the day you will announce your Presidential ambition and I will be the happiest man ever, God bless you, big boss, though I am not a Voltarian really admire what you doing for your people.

Elikem Nyanyui Shammah said:

Do you mean those in Accra couldn't read better and faster than her? Wow. The schools in the Volta Region aren't bad at all. Congratulations.

Ablakwa Gifts 8-year-old Winner of Reading Competition GH¢3K

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that North Tongu legislator, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, gifted GHc3,000 to the eight-year-old winner of the Volta Regional Reading Competition.

Samelia Mekporsigbe, a class 3 pupil of Battor DA Primary School from North Tongu Constituency, defeated 17 other district champions to win the day.

The lawmaker presented the cash amount to support her preparations for the national reading competition in Accra.

