Samuel K Gariba, a JHS 1 student of D and D Academy in Kumasi has made his institution and family proud

After 5 rounds of keen contest, the 13-year-old beat 9 other finalists to win the Literacy Challenge by Citi FM

Samuel won a laptop, a cash prize of 10,000 cedis and an Ambassadorial deal with Vodafone Ghana

Samuel Kwaku Gyamfi Gariba, a 13-year-old first-year Junior High School (JHS) student beat nine others to emerge as the winner of The Literacy Challenge organized by Accra-based Citi FM.

The contest which had nine finalists covered a number of areas, namely literature, social studies or current affairs; general knowledge or applied knowledge and mathematics.

Samuel who is a student of D and D Academy in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, triumphed over contestants from 'senior schools' including Nana O. Adu-Bonsaffoh of Bishop Bowers School who was second and University of Ghana Basic School’s Nana Offei Awere Addison who came third place.

Photos of Samuel Kwaku Gyamfi Gariba after the contest Photo credit: Citinewsroom

Source: UGC

After five rounds of his impressive performance, Samuel K Gariba was presented with a GH¢10,000 cash prize, a laptop with a one-year data subscription, a trophy and will be named the Vodafone Instant School Ambassador.

The Literacy Challenge is a three-level, nationwide, contest-style campaign that promotes Literacy in Ghana and which targets Junior High School (JHS) students, in Ghana.

Samuel gets celebrated by social media users

When the news was shared online, Ghanaians rushed into the comment section to congratulate Samuel. Below were some of their comments.

Godwin Agbeko said:

He has done very well n kudos to his teachers n parents for bringing him this far especially being a j1 student,n thanks to Citi tv for making him realize his potentials this early beginning

Elijah Naawu indicated:

Very impressive performance, keep it up.

Source: YEN.com.gh