A Ghanaian fashion enthusiast and model has unveiled a Shea-Coco Butter product under his fashion and beauty brand

Ernest O. Look is the inspiring Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ernest Look Skin Care

Photos from the unveiling ceremony spotlight him rocking high heels, which have garnered uplifting remarks from netizens

Ernest O. Look, a Ghanaian flight attendant, fashion enthusiast, and model, has unveiled a Shea-Coco Butter product under his fashion and beauty brand, Ernest Look Skin Care.

Look decided to turn his skin problems into a business in 2018 when he began working as a cabin crew member.

''The problem I was having with my skin got worse because of the cabin air. My skin was extremely dry and I tried so many different products but it wasn’t working for my skin.

Then I decided to create my own skin product but with pure natural organic ingredients,'' a statement on his website read in part.

After years of using the product and seeing the results of his glowing, rich, and healthy skin, Look decided to share it with the world, he said.

On September 13, the German-based business owner shared several images from the unveiling of Shea-Coco Butter.

Many loved ones who saw the frames took to the comment section to congratulate him. YEN.com.gh highlights some of the views below:

Social media reactions

Gizo Gh said:

Keep soaring, Sir.

Michael T Tedam commented:

CONGRATULATIONS.

Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa Talented said:

Wow, that's amazingly awesome.

Ali Kwame Maouas commented:

Keep up the good work.

Frank Amoako said:

Nice one Let's buy our own.

Oliver Q. Bradley shared:

Congratulations! Wishing you amazing success.

Kwadwo Asante said:

Congrats, buddy. Proud of you. Cheers.

Afia Ahoufe commented:

Wow, congratulations.

Garz Abdul Rahman Ocansey said:

Congratulations, teacher.

Charlotte Elliott said:

Amazing news! Well done!

Sonka Neri said:

Ernest my friend you make us all proud! Keep going!

Juana María Yero Martínez said:

Congratulations. Necesito una para las manchas oscuras de la cara. Tienes alguna.

Jeanne Oti shared:

So proud! Keep it up and all the best!

Source: YEN.com.gh