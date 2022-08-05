Ghanaian legislator Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has presented GHc3,000 to the eight-year-old winner of the Volta Regional Reading Competition

Samelia Mekporsigbe defeated competition from 17 other district champions to win the reading crown

In addition, the lawmaker gave the genius child a Samsung Tablet with free internet connectivity and a wide array of e-reading collections

North Tongu legislator, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has given GHc3,000 to the eight-year-old winner of the Volta Regional Reading Competition.

Samelia Mekporsigbe, a class 3 pupil of Battor DA Primary School from North Tongu Constituency, defeated 17 other district champions to win the day.

The lawmaker presented the cash amount to support her preparations for the national reading competition in Accra.

Photos of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Samelia Mekporsigbe. Credit: Ablakwa

Source: Facebook

Samelia, 8, also received a Samsung Tablet with free internet connectivity and a wide array of e-reading collections from the MP.

She has also been placed on the MP's scholarship programme for additional academic assistance until she graduates from the university.

Sharing the images with the child prodigy on his official Facebook page, the MP wrote:

''It was a delight to receive a victorious delegation led by North Tongu Director of Education, Mrs. Isabella Regina Ayimey as they presented to me the phenomenal Samelia Mekporsigbe, a class 3 pupil of Battor DA Primary School in my beloved constituency, and winner of the Volta Regional Reading Competition sponsored by the USAID Learning initiative.''

Members of the cyber community moved in droves to congratulate the child and appreciate the MP.

Read some of the comments highlighted by YEN.com.gh from Facebook below and see more photos here.

ClassPee Della Russel said:

''Impressive. Best wishes to her.''

Kojo Kiel commented:

''One day when I am old and she becomes a judge, I'll just say I know her from some place and remember it was here.''

Nana Kweku Arhin said:

''Congratulations to Samelia and great work done Honourable. You're a Leader worth emulating!''

Hadzide Midzim commented:

''Wow! What a splendid performance! Hearty congratulations to her. Honourable MP, kudos to you! May God Almighty continue to bless you.''

Mawuna Kwabena said:

''Congratulations to this girl. May God help her to fulfill God's purpose for her life. God bless you honorable this nation will one day honor you with the highest seat of the land.''

Christian M. Kwesi commented:

''Hon Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Whenever I see or read your posts, I'm always FIRED UP! Thank you for setting the pace and raising the bar so high! God bless you, Sir.''

Prince Agbewu commented:

''That is great! And thank you very much Honorable God bless you to do more!''

Abdul Mumin Mohammed Awal said:

''The leadership of service indeed. You always make leadership easy to emulate and all departments within your constituency easily access you for such great interactions. Congratulations to the lady and may Allah grant her the dreams she aspires.''

Source: YEN.com.gh