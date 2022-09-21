A brave Ghanaian student identified only as Nantomah has given a chilling account of how he escaped from his kidnappers at a cemetery

The 20-year-old detailed how his captors seized him from his school premises during supper on Sunday

Nantomah recalled how he eventually managed to escape from his kidnappers after he overpowered one of them

A brave Ghanaian student identified only as Nantomah has given a terrifying account of how he escaped from his kidnappers at a cemetery.

The victim is said to be a student of the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) at Bole in the Savannah Region of Ghana, where he was abducted.

In a video, the 20-year-old recounted how the assailants kidnapped him from his school premises during supper on Sunday after they hit him on his neck, rendering him unconscious.

Per Pulse Ghana, he woke up from unconsciousness only to find himself in the Bole royal cemetery, where two men were guarding him.

Taking a chance to live

The men asked him for the numbers of his relatives whom they could contact to demand a ransom, Nantomah said.

While attempting to provide his captors with the phone number they had requested, Nantomah phoned his schoolmates to inform them about his ordeal.

One of the abductors, however, suspected that the victim might have called for rescue instead, so he rushed to verify his suspicion.

Fighting off his captors

It was during the verification effort that Nantomah took a chance to escape from his captors, but not without a struggle with the person who was left to keep a watch over him.

The victim overpowered his captor during the struggle and managed to flee to join his schoolmates.

Nantomah briefly recounted the incident in a video below:

Meanwhile, the principal of Bole NVTI, Alhassan Salifu, has expressed worry about the safety of the students, who he said to leave the campus sometimes in search of water.

The educator urged authorities to beef up security in and around the school and the entire Bole township.

