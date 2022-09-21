The body of a 25-year-old trainee nurse has been found buried in the room of the Tufohene of Ekumfi Akwakrom in Mankessim in the Central Region

Georgina Asor Botchwey, a trainee nurse who was reported missing, has been found dead in the room of the Tufohene of Ekumfi Akwakrom in Mankessim in the Central Region.

Her body was exhumed by a pastor and police investigators on Tuesday, September 20, in the room of the chief.

The deceased, 25, was reported missing after going for a nursing interview at Cape Coast in the region, prompting an investigation by the Ghana Police.

Photo of pastor allegedly complicit in the death of Georgina Asor Botchwey and an image used for the purpose of this story. Credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/Modern Ghana

Source: UGC

Per 3news, Botchwey was found dead in the chief's room by investigators after the pastor who was complicit in the heinous act confessed.

The preacher led investigators to the residence of Tufohene of Ekumfi Akwakrom, Nana Crack, and exhumed the remains of the deceased from his room, where she had allegedly been buried for the past three weeks.

The pastor is in the custody of the police in Mankessim after he confessed to aiding the chief kidnap Botchwey, killing and secretly burying her in the chief’s room.

The chief, who doubles as president of the Mankessim Traders Association, is on the run.

Speaking on the grisly incident, the Assembly Member of the area, Cephas Arthur, urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to beef up security in Mankessim and its environs.

He divulged that Botchwey's death adds to more than four such cases only this year.

''This is the fifth occurrence of this kind of incident this year. I’m requesting that the police take care of the Chief and Pastor,'' he said.

The decomposing remains of the victim have been deposited at the mortuary of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

A video of investigators exhuming Botchwey and carrying her remains into a vehicle has left many on social media in shock.

How social media reacted to Botchwey's death

@lilskunkyhitz said:

If you see a God-sent, Spirit-filled, anointed servant, you'll know my brethren. Unless you're also very blind and you don't know what you're after.

@richkoad shared:

Always Trust your Instincts.. please do not associate this with Christianity or speak against any Religion. (Matthew 7:21).''

@thekwekugyan_03 commented:

Human beings have become so wicked in this world .

@KoJJoMilan shared:

Somebody's beautiful daughter. Tins like this dey make my heart boil but what I go fit do. Everybody dey fool for this country ...

@MoniThinka said:

Until humanity stops hyping money and giving wealth unnecessary respect, this is just the beginning. Just PRAY and try your best to stay safe. So so so sad.

