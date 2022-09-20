Ghanaian veteran actor Wayoosi has opened up on the various challenges he has faced as a famous person in Ghana

He was a guest on Aggressive Interview, a YouTube show hosted by fellow Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu

From public criticisms to awkward family relations, Wayoosi gave Kwaku Manu a sneak peek into his celebrity life

Being a celebrity is not easy, and Kumawood actor Wayoosi known in private circles as Joseph Osei has spilled some tea.

The veteran Ghanaian actor joined Kwaku Manu on his YouTube show, Aggressive interview. There, the two Kumawood stars touched on several issues, including Wayoosi's kidney disease, his controversy involving former president John Dramani Mahama and his relationship with Agya Koo.

During the interview, Wayoosi opened up about his struggles since he emerged in the movie scene and gained popularity. He told Kwaku Manu;

In Ghana, If you don't have courage, you won't even be able to buy food because people think stars are not human.

He explained that he has been badmouthed and insulted a lot as people think he does not have feelings and is incapable of getting hurt. In addition, he has been criticized for having political opinions and supporting political parties. Wayoosi then pointed out that the general public tends to forget he and other celebrities are citizens and voters just like them.

Recounting one of his struggles as a celebrity, Wayoosi touched on an accusation he was hit with after his mother passed away. A year after her death, Wayoosi was accused of using her for spiritual sacrifice after Rev Obofuor gifted him a car. Speaking about the incident, he said;

If two people pass away in the family of a celebrity, they will say he has used them for scarifice. But if it happens in the home of a non-celebirty, it is normal.

