Top labour unions at public universities in Ghana could bring academic activities at the tertiary level to a halt if they carry out a threat to strike

UTAG, GAUA, TEWU-GH and SSA-UoG say they will not work from October 5, 2022, if their condition of service concerns are not addressed

Among other things, they want their Book and Research Allowances to be paid immediately

Four powerful labour unions holding activities of all public universities in Ghana intact have threatened to strike from October 5, 2022, if the government fails to meet stated conditions of service demands.

The threat by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA), Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU-GH), and the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) could greatly disrupt academic activities.

The labour unions have listed a number of demands they want the government to meet by October 5, key among them an outstanding online teaching support allowance (OTSA), and non-payroll allowances.

They also want their Book and Research Allowance for 2022 paid immediately. Also, they want the government to honour the details of an agreement reached in March on the implementation of the market premium or review the Single Spine Salary Structure in 2023.

“We do not take delight in disrupting the academic calendar, nevertheless, when compelled to do so, we will not hesitate," the unions threatened during a press briefing.

The government was also urged to immediately rescind its intention to vary the conditions of service of the four labour unions.

“UTAG and her sister Unions would wish to entreat the Employer [Government] to thread carefully so as not to mar the already jeopardised tertiary education front, as the Labour Unions would not countenance such flagrant disregard of agreed modalities of Conditions of Service," portions of a statement issued after the press briefing said.

