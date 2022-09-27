The state agency mandated to register qualified doctors and dentists in Ghana has announced that medical doctor certificates issued by Ukraine will not be recognised in Ghana

This means students who obtained their medical degrees in the war-hit country will not be allowed to practice in Ghana

Despite being criticised, the council has explained that it was acting in the interest of the whole country, citing online training adopted by Ukrainian institutions as unacceptable

The Medical and Dental Council of Ghana has said due to the lack of hands-on training of Ghanaian medical doctors in war-hit Ukraine, it will not recognise doctors trained in that country.

The state agency under the Ministry of Health that registers medical practitioners wants Ghanaian medical students currently studying in Ukraine to participate in a government intervention programme to fine-tune their training in Ghana.

According to a Citi News report, the Council said degree certificates issued by Medical and Dental Schools from Ukraine will be invalid until further notice.

The Medical and Dental Council explained that due to Russia's attack on Ukraine, some schools in the war-torn country have moved studies to online platforms. The Council says that is not an acceptable method of training for future doctors.

Registrar of the Council, Dr. Divine Ndonbi Banyubala, has said the online training of medical students in Ukraine fall short of the standards of the profession.

“Training to be a doctor must be in accordance with established strategies. Will potential patients be happy to be treated by a doctor who was trained online? We have to take our public interest responsibility seriously. The point is what is the kind of training that is acceptable in the world? If it is not standard, then, I am afraid, this regulator will not give any stamp of approval”, he said.

Medical And Dental Council Justifies Decision Not Recognised Ukraine-Trained Doctors

Following public criticisms that greeted the announcement on the fate of the Ukraine-trained doctors, Dr Banyubala explained that his outfit is merely going by the standards of the profession.

He said the Medical and Dental Council of Ghana was merely acting in the collective interest of the entire nation.

“We are set up exactly to do that; to make sure substandard practitioners, do not come and become licensed murderers,” Dr. Banyubala said.

