The creative metal work of a man has recently become the talk of many after photos of it surfaced online

A post online captured the son of the artist advertising his father's craft with pictures of the elderly man standing below his work

@ill_nojie, a follower, commented: "Your father is an artist. Give him his cap . An iron bender is an understatement"

A young man has recently got many on social media praising his father's works after sharing photos of a sample work he has done.

Artist standing on a platform below his work, impressed man smiling Photo credit: @oviepaulej/Twitter, Westend61

Source: Getty Images

The Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @oviepaulej had his dad standing on a platform below a creative metal work he had done on a wall wearing a green top and jeans.

He shared the post with the caption;

Reintroducing my dad...the last iron bender! Why have boring burglary when it can be pretty and secure?

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered over 6,600 retweets with 136 quote tweets and 26,000 likes.

Some of the heartfelt comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@some_b_o_d_y_ said:

Post more of his works bro. It's amazing

@Myxtique_ commented:

Your Dad's work is exceptionally good , he is good. People from Benin are good when it comes to artwork especially with regards to iron, copper and Bronze. However, please advice him to wear safety regalia, it is really important.

@GodsgreatG wrote:

Your daddy’s work looks clean and exceptional.

From @ill_nojie:

Your father is an artist. Give him his cap . An iron bender is an understatement

@riseupnaija replied:

Already loving this and wish to have one done in Lafia. I hope you have got plans on distance delivery

Source: YEN.com.gh