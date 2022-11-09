Ghanaian Twitter erupted on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, after news emerged a popular tweep, Ama Governor, has been denied a call to become a member of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).

Ama Governor, known in private as Elorm Ababio, a graduate of Ghana Law School, was expected to be called to the bar on Friday, November 11, 2022.

But reports emerged online that Ama Governor the General Legal Council (GLC) has refused her the call. A report on Myjoyonline indicated that the GLC had cited a complaint by a private individual about the conduct of Ama Governor on social media.

Ama Governor gives credence to news of her not being called to the Bar

Ama Governor subtly confirmed the news as she took to Twitter to rant about her rights being trampled upon.

In a reply to a friend's tweet, Governor suggested the decision to stop her from being called to the Bar was unconstit

Ama Governor's activities on YouTube, Twitter, TikTok

A very vocal person on social media, Ama Governor is known to actively campaign for LGBTQ rights in Ghana. She claims to be LGBTQ herself.

Apart from getting into controversies because of these views, Ama Governor is known to project nud*ty online.

The above behaviours, among others, are believed to be deemed by the petitioner as “conduct unbecoming of an application to be called to the Bar”.

Ama Governor's Bar Call rejection divides opinions

Following the news of the decision to refuse her being called to the Bar, opinions have been divided on social media.

While many think she deserves what has been served her, many others are fighting for her to be called to the bar. Already, her supporters have started an online petition.

