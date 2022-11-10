Famous Ghanaian YouTuber and internet sensation Ama Governor will not become a lawyer on Friday, November 11, 2022, pending an investigation into the alleged display of bad character

This comes after a 'Concerned Citizen' filed a complaint anonymously to the Ghana Legal Council, citing scenarios and instances which show that Ama Governor is not fit to be a lawyer

Meanwhile, details of the alleged 'Concerned Citizen' has been found as many drop hints about him on social media

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber and socialite Ama Governor, has been in the news lately after her being called to the bar was put on hold after one concerned citizen reported misconduct issues to the Ghana Bar Association.

Without revealing the true identity, the 'Concerned Citizen' wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana and the Chairperson of the Ghana Legal Council.

The letter indicated that Ama Governor is not fit to be called to the bar on Friday, November 11, 2022, due to a tall list of disturbing public comments and publications.

The letter mentioned that,

There are also videos and website publications indicating she is in the habit of having sex with other females.

The Concerned Citizen also indicated that Ama Governor consistently wears nose rings to school and that there is video evidence of her wearing face masks to cover it.

This and many more complaints were forwarded to the legal body. Below is the full statement.

However, a copy of the letter has been leaked, and the details of the 'Concerned Citizen' revealed.

On the letter, the person signed off as Hajia Sidiru and added their true contact. This has urged many Netizens to use identity identification apps, such as True Caller, to discover the true identity of the supposed 'Concerned Citizen'.

According to Netizens, the real name of the person is Richard Sky. And he used a fake name, Hajia Sidiru, to allegedly lodge a complaint against Ama Governor to the Ghana Legal Council.

It is also alleged that Richard Sky will be called to the bar on Friday, November 11, 2022, with other soon-to-be Ghanaian lawyers.

However, it is alleged that the photo below is Richard Sky, and he is currently a journalist at renowned media house Citi TV and Citi FM.

