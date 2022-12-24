Francisca Lamini, a former student of Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) in Ghana, has excelled in her first exams at Harvard College

The prodigy obtained straight As in the examination at the Ivy League university in the United States of America

Netizens have praised the 2021 Ketasco NSMQ star for her sterling performance, with some saying ''she's blessed''

Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) alumna, Francisca Lamini, has obtained straight As in her first exams at Harvard College in the US.

The 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) prodigy made history when she became the first female student to reach the grand finale of the NSMQ in the last eight years.

Francisca Lamini gains admission into Harvard

Lamini chalked up another feat in 2022 with her admission into Harvard College, where she excelled in her first-year examination.

Reactions as 2021 NSMQ prodigy bags As in first exams at Harvard. Photo credit: @OleleSalvador.

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She achieved straight As in her exams in her results on social media, which have earned her the praise of netizens.

More than 429,000 people had seen her results and over 8,000 reacted at the time of this publication. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

How netizens reacted online

@festus_ainoo posted:

Waa look at that, she will pass all na, no bi Ghana system. At the University of Cape Coast, I took 23 credits - 9 courses a semester how ano excel when I take 9 credits - 3 courses there?

@LaRgEwanZet said:

This lady is blessed. I hope she doesn’t come back to Ghana again.

@_daPicBoy commented:

Meanwhile, we dey learn about 8 courses per semester, and if you fail one p3 your head tear for the house.

@BENELEDEM commented:

She doesn't need all this exposure and pressure now, unless there is a grand scheme to use her success constructively, like starting a scholarship foundation to help other girls lime her reach where she has. If that is not the case, you guys must be measured going forward.

@abigailansahbe1 reacted:

God bless her. Such a brilliant young girl.

@EmmaAmpadu commented:

Great results. She should push for higher heights on the academic ladder.

Photo Of Francisca Lamini At Harvard College Pops Up

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Francisca Lamini, the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) star who made history at the competition last year successfully started her life at Harvard College.

In a new photo that has surfaced on social media, the brilliant young lady who got 16As in two different WAEC exams was seen with a Caucasian schoolmate who is thought to be her roommate.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh