The 2021 NSMQ star Francisca Lamini who is now a student at Harvard College already has a new friend

In a photo that has surfaced on social media, the brilliant young lady was seen fondly taking a shot with a Caucasian

Francisca Lamini is an alumnus of Keta Senior High Technical School where she made history

Francisca Lamini, the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) star who made history at the competition last year has successfully started her life at Harvard College.

In a new photo that has surfaced on social media, the brilliant young lady who got 16As in two different WAEC exams was seen with a Caucasian schoolmate who is thought to be her roommate.

The two young ladies appear to have already started getting along very well as they posed together with beautiful smiles while having body contact.

Francisca Lamini with her new schoolmate at Harvard Photo credit: @berlamundi via Twitter

How it all started for Francisca Lamini

As YEN.com.gh also reported, a "Thank You" letter she wrote to appreciate everyone who helped her to attain the current pedestal of studying at Harvard University, the young lady mentioned that she started preparing for the famous NSMQ long before high school.

According to her, she was amazed there were questions she was able to answer correctly back then, which boosted her courage to learn and be on the stage one day.

How Francisca Lamini Gained Admission To Harvard University to Pursue Pre-Medicine - Edward Asare Shares

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that well-known Ghanaian blogger, Edward Asare took to his LinkedIn timeline to open up about the events that led to Ghana's NSMQ star, Francisca Lamini gaining admission to Harvard University to study Pre-Med.

According to Edward, he received a call from Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, the Strategic Partnerships Lead at Microsoft, concerning a lunch meeting that had been arranged with some CEOs and Francisca and invited him to join.

My phone rang. It must be urgent I thought. I checked. It was my mama Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh. Picked up immediately. “Edward I have a lunch meeting with Francisca Lamini and a few of my CEO friends. You can come."

At the meeting, Francisca was hailed for her success at the National Science and Maths Quiz and after a lengthy conversation, she revealed her hope to study medicine at Harvard University.

