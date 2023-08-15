The Kumasi Technical University has backed down on its decision to defer students who failed to register for the second-semester exams before the deadline

The school says Special Examinations will be organised for non-registered students after the end-of-second semester examinations

The school said in a statement that modalities for the Special Examinations will be communicated at a later date

Kumasi Technical University has rescinded the decision to defer the programmes of more than 600 students who failed to register for their second-semester exams before multiple deadlines.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, the school explained that the decision was taken after an emergency meeting on Monday, August 14.

File photo of a female student in a class (L) and signage at the entrance of the Kumasi Technical University. Source: Getty Images, Twitter/@KsTU_GH

Source: UGC

The meeting discussed the deferment of the programme of some students in respect of the non-registration for the Second Semester of the 2022/2023 academic year.

"Special Examinations shall be organised later for non-registered students after the End-of-Second Semester Examinations," the statement said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The school explained that only affected students who have paid their school fees in full and the appropriate penalties will qualify to write the Special Examinations.

The school also said modalities for the Special Examinations will be communicated at a later date.

"All affected students who are interested should write to their Heads of Department with their student details for consideration latest by Tuesday, 22nd August 2023," the school said.

More than 600 students defer second-semester exams over late registration

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that over 600 students of Kumasi Technical University have been forced to defer their examinations for failing to meet registration deadlines despite four extensions.

In an earlier statement, the University also dismissed media reports that it sacked over 2,000 students from the school for not paying their exam registration fees on time.

However, some students feel the decision by the school is harsh and blame the current economic hardship for their inability to register on time.

Akufo-Addo wants University of Ghana named after JB Danquah

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Akufo-Addo recently reactivated his push to get the University of Ghana, Legon, named after his late grand-uncle JB Danquah.

Speaking at the 75th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the University of Ghana on August 11, the President said history supports such a move.

Since 2018, Nana Akufo-Addo has been making a strong push for the premier university to be named after the then-Gold Coast politician.

University of Ghana ranked number one tertiary institution in Ghana

In other news, the University of Ghana has been ranked number one in Ghana and number two in West Africa in the 2023 edition of the Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR).

KNUST placed second on the list and 1,385 in the latest CWUR index released recently.

The 2023 edition of the Global 2000 List by the CWUR ranks Harvard University in the US as the number one in the world.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh